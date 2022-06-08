Al Wusta Municipality has invited bids for 18 development projects in the governorate, including public parks, internal roads, markets, a slaughterhouse and livestock barns.

An official of Al Wusta Municipality informed that the tenders include recreational projects – construction of public parks in the wilayats of Mahout and Al Jazer, and two parks in Haima.

Waterfront projects will also be developed in Ras Madrakah in the wilayat of Duqm, Ras Sawqra in Al Jazer and Shanna in Mahout through tenders, besides a slaughterhouse in Duqm and a market in Haima.

Additionally, several industrial and internal roads will laid and lighting facilities erected for a bridge in the Adam-Haima road.

The last date for submission of bids is July 7.

The new development projects will be financed by a financial allocation of RO20mn for each governorate under the Governorates Development Programme.

The Ministry of Economy confirmed that the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to increase the amount allocated to each governorates from RO10mn to RO20mn during the current five-year plan will support the implementation of strategic programmes, helping priority development of governorates and sustainable cities.