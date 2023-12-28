Muscat – Musandam International Investment Company (MIIC) has announced commencement of the construction work for a waterfront and beach park project in the wilayat of Bukha at a cost of over RO1mn, an official said.

To attract investments, stimulate economic movement in Musandam governorate, an MIIC official said that the Musandam Construction and Technical Services, a subsidiary of MIIC, began developing the waterfront and beach park in Bukha as the first tourism project at a cost of RO1,136,000.

“The project will elevate Bukha into one of the leading tourism and leisure landmarks in the governorate.”

The project includes development of a garden on an area of 10,000sqm and a 800m long sea promenade with width ranging between 10 and 15 metres.

Construction work is expected to last 18 months, ending in April 2025, the official informed.

The project work includes construction of an outdoor parking lot, and an interlocking area with sufficient green spaces, in addition to the construction of restaurants, gates for the beach park and the waterfront zone, with sufficient outdoor seating areas and an arena for children’s recreational games.

“The project aims to bring about a qualitative shift in tourism services by supporting sports and recreational activities, besides exploiting the natural potential of Bukha,” the official informed.

This measure has been taken to stimulate the local economy and create jobs for the people of Bukha.

In 2022, the Musandam branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) announced the setting up of Musandam International Investment Company (MIIC).

“The company was set up with a vision to boost the private sector by creating a strong entity, which can lead the progress of the local economy,” the official said.

MIIC eventually became an investment source for the people of the province to maximise the locally added value of various projects being implemented in the governorate.

This company is the first ‘closed joint stock company’ in the sultanate that handles several projects involving food security, natural resources, heavy equipment, contracting and building materials, fisheries, transportation and others. The governorate is currently witnessing the implementation of several development projects, said Musandam Municipality.

The municipality is working on a number of projects in the economic, tourism and social sectors. “Some of the major ongoing development projects are: development of a Kamzar village, construction of a floating pier in Khor Najd, the Khorsham mountain pass project, and development of a waterfront project in the wilayat of Dibba.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

