Muscat: Seven usufruct agreements have been signed by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism to implement tourism projects in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism signs seven usufruct contracts, including the construction of a 4-star hotel in the Wilayat of Mirbat in Dhofar Governorate , five tourist camps in the Wilayat of Bidiyah in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate , and a project in the Al Jabal Al Akhdar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate that includes a restaurant, a glass walkway, outdoor seating and a children's play area.

