Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its Ibri Industrial City project in the sultanate with more than 80% of the infrastructure work within its first phase already completed.

The scope of work includes road construction; water, sewage, rainwater drainage and telecom networks; and surveillance systems, it stated.

Spread over a sprawling 270,000 sq m area, the Ibri Industrial City is currently home to 28 projects with a total investment volume exceeding RO 9.7 million ($25 million).

According to Madayn, the projects’ activities vary between construction materials, oil and gas services, food industries, manufacturing industries, as well as warehousing, and service and commercial activities.

Some of these localised factories have already begun production, while others will be entering the implementation phase in the coming period.

On the ongoing work Engineer Nasser Al Mabsali, Director General of Ibri Industrial City, said the infrastructure project work will cover a total area of 3 million sq m.

Road paving work has already been completed and now the focus shifts to the remaining services in bid to transform Ibri into an investor-friendly industrial city.

Al Mabsali pointed out that investors have shown keen interest in taking advantage of Madayn’s incentives, which have been instrumental in attracting diverse types of investments, including a two-year rental exemption for investors followed by a 50% exemption for the subsequent three years.

"Ibri Industrial City project has contributed to providing opportunities for small and medium enterprises and job opportunities during 2023. As new projects and factories begin operations within the industrial city, the number of opportunities available is on the rise,” he added.

