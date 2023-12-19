Oman’s Ministry of Social Development is expected to award the design modification and supervision consultancy service contract for its Juvenile Rehabilitation and Guidance Centre at Maabilah in the first quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the design and supervision consulting services was issued on 26 October 2023. The commercial bid submission deadline was 7 December 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of February 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

A total of 19 companies purchased the tender documents while 10 submitted commercial bids for the project, according to Oman Tender Board notices.

Commercial bids were submitted by Apex Engineering Consultancy, Adil Al Subhi for Engineering Consultancy, Hassan Ali Eid Engineering Consultancy (two bids); Bonyan Construction and Engineering Consultancy; Alamur Engineering Consultant; Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy; STI Engineering Consultancy; Al Sari Consulting and Investment; Abdulla Mukadam and Partner (two bids) and Arabic House Engineering Consultancy.

The scope of work involves the design modification and supervision services for the construction of a Juvenile Rehabilitation and Guidance Centre.

The project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, a second source told Zawya Projects.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

