Oman's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has awarded RO1 billion ($2.58 billion) contracts for the development of Phase One of its mega project - Sultan Haitham City - in Muscat.

Spanning over a 5 million sq m area, the Phase One of Sultan Haitham City project will feature more than 7,000 residential units that can accommodate more than 39,000 people. The construction area will occupy more than 3 million sqm, reported Oman News Agency.

This phase will include the establishment of a central park, along the wadi, on an area of more than 1 million sqm, the National Centre for Women and Children’s Health, a referral hospital, the buildings of Oman Medical Specialty Board, the Higher Institute of Health Sciences and Oman Health College on an area of 1 million sqm and a government university, to be set up on an area of more than 299,000 sqm, and the College of Advanced Technology (which will accommodate 1,500 students and cover an area of more than 14,000 sqm), it stated.

It will also house a Youth Centre on an area of 20,000 sqm, a Rehabilitation Centre for People with Special Needs (on an area of more than 4,000 sqm), a complex of government schools that accommodate more than 6,900 students (that will occupy an area of 135,000 sqm), an international private school (on an area of more than 33,000 sqm), a police station on an area of more than 10,000 sqm, a civil defence centre on an area of more than 8,000 sqm, a national centre for craft industries on an area of 10,000 sqm and four health centres on an area of more than 63,000 sqm, it added.

More than 35 development and partnership agreements were inked today (February 15) at The Royal Opera House by the ministry with major players in the engineering, consulting services and real estate development sectors as part of its Phase One development works which will be completed in 2030.

These included nine consultancy service contracts, eight real estate development agreements, a technical co-operation agreement and 10 new site design and delivery agreements.

It also covered the implementation of projects for future cities, housing and urban planning in addition to layout projects, design of future cities and the preparation of a detailed plan and engineering designs for the “Al Khuwair Downtown” housing project, reported ONA.

The set of contracts signed with international consultants for engineering services in the presence of Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, include:

*Initial designs for a number of basic centres in the SHC, including an one for the complex of public school (to serve Neighborhood No. 10). The agreement was inked with Kohler Architects.

*A design consultancy agreement that was signed to provide consultancy services the public schools complex to serve neighborhood No. 6 and Neighborhood No. 9. This contract was signed with SOM consultants.

*Another designing consultancy agreement was signed with SOM consultants to provide a detailed design for the city center Neighborhood No. 12.

*A consultancy agreement was signed for making designs for the rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities to serve Neighborhood No. 16. This agreement was inked with Panter Hudspith Architects.

*An agreement was signed with Altivia consultants for designing to serve Neighborhoods No. 9 and No. 12.

In addition to this, deals were also sealed with partners from local and international real estate developers to develop 8 residential neighborhoods in Sultan Haitham City, said the ONA report.

The neighborhoods will cover a total area more than 2.2 million sq m to house more than 6,000 residential units. These will be completed in a period of six years, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).