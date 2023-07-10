OAD Developments launches the ONE project in New 6th of October city. ONE will offer commercial, administrative, and medical properties on a total area of over 12,000 sqm with EGP 1bn investment, according to Chairperson and Founder of OAD Developments Omar Abdallah.

Abdallah elaborated that the project is located on the main entrance to the city amidst the highest population density and is located behind the mall, Sakan Masr project and Zahraa New October.

The company’s chairperson pointed out that OAD is preparing to launch the second phase of Downtown project, a commercial complex in 6th of October, after the great demand for the project and selling out the first phase with EGP 2bn in sales.

Abdallah said that the Downtown project covers a total area of 45,000 sqm with total investment amounted to EGP 5bn.

Abdallah noted that the Downtown project comprises commercial, administrative, and medical properties.

He explained that the company has begun the project earthwork and has completed excavation works, and added that the project units are scheduled to be delivered within 3 years.

He disclosed that the company has carefully chosen the project location to meet desires and investment needs of customers. Accordingly, the project includes a restaurant complex that encompasses more than 56 restaurants on 4,000 sqm, a 30,000-sqm garage, internal streets with a width of 12.5 sqm, goods elevators, and a garage for goods vehicles.

The 6th of October city enjoys very promising investment opportunities, in light of the development of urban projects being developed in the city, and the new road axes implemented by the state, Abdallah concluded.

