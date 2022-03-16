The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, tasked Federal Government with the need to re-award the contract for the dredging of the Calabar Seaport to a reputable company with a mandate to complete the project within a specified time frame.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Alex Egbona, who solicited for the House intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Egbona observed that the Calabar Seaport is the oldest seaport in Nigeria that ships goods like palm oil to Europe and other parts of the world in the sixteenth century.

“The House also notes that the port was privately operated by various shipping companies including John Holts until December 1969 when the Federal Government took over the port’s facilities from the erstwhile operators and vested it on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

“The House further notes that the development, modernization and expansion of the port complex was embarked upon under the third National Development Plan of 1975–1980 and commissioned on 9 June 1979 by the Military administration of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

“The House recalls that the refurbishment generated a considerable level of attention and activity, but for questionable reasons, the port has failed to live up to its full potential.

“The House is aware that there have been diverse government proclamations on the dredging of the port dating back to the administrations of General Ibrahim Babangida and General Sani Abacha but no tangible thing had been done to rehabilitate the port.

“The House is also aware that in 2006, the then President Olusegun Obasanjo Administration awarded a contract for the dredging of the port to Messrs. Jan De Nul and Van Oord at a cost of $56 million but abandoned the projects in a protracted moribund state.

“The House is further aware that in 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan initiated the Calabar Channel Management (CCM), a Joint Venture company between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and a consortium of companies led by Niger Global Engineering and Technical Company Limited with a mandate to dredge the port.

“The House is concerned that although Calabar Channel Management was reported to have commenced work, the port is yet to be dredged till date.

“The House is cognizant that quick completion of the Calabar Seaport would help decongest the Lagos Ports and reduce the hardship of waiting for hours to clear goods,” he urged.

The House also tasked Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to supervise the project and ensure that standard depth is established to enable larger vessels to berth in line with international best practices.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Ports and Harbours to investigate the contracts awarded in 2006 and 2014 respectively with a view to ensuring that all factors militating against complete dredging of the Calabar Seaport are resolved.

