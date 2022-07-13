Niger State Government has said it will soon embark on massive commissioning of projects, mainly most of the road constructions embarked upon by the incumbent Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led administration since it came on board on 29th May 2015.

The Hon. Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Hon. Mamman Musa dropped the hint in a brief interview with the Tribune Online on Monday in Minna,

He stated that the road construction across the state by the present government is above average, stressing that the newly completed roads need some finishing touches before the commissioning takes place very soon.

Mamman Musa explained that the projects are very vital and relevant to the economy of the state, while the road projects are widely spread across the three senatorial zones of the state.

Speaking further, he said, that so far the government has completed about 12 roads within Minna alone.

Consequently, he said, “only three of these 12 completed roads were so far commissioned. We have in Bida, we have in Suleja and works are still ongoing around almost all the local governments of the state.”

