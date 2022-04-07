Saudi Arabia intends to issue a new law giving equal treatment to local and foreign investors within a strategy to encourage foreigners to set up projects in the Gulf Kingdom, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Investment Ministry has published a draft investment law and submitted it to a public opinion survey for Saudis and foreigners until May 5, the Saudi Arabic language daily Aliqtisadiah said.

The new law is intended to attain the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in boosting foreign capital inflow and diversifying the oil-reliant economy, the paper said.

“The new law includes a provision for the protection of all investments in the Kingdom, giving equal treatment for national and foreign investors, and introduction of new indiscriminate incentives for projects,” the report said.

“It will also ensure project viability, deal with any complaints by investors with full transparency and impartiality, and provide equally opportunities to all those involved in direct investment in the Kingdom,” it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)