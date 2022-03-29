AMMAN — Saudi Arabia, over the upcoming few days, is scheduled to inaugurate a new railway line that reaches the Jordanian border, which will facilitate the passenger, cargo and vehicle movement, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al Jasir said on Monday.

Jasir, during a dialogue panel discussion, organised by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), said that his country seeks to facilitate commerce and transport, mainly with Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yousef Shamali said that Saudi Arabia is among the biggest commercial partners to Jordan in terms of investments and the commercial exchange volume that reaches around JD4 billion.

JCC President Nael Kabariti said that the transport sector is among the “main pillars” of economic development, highlighting the importance of unifying laws that regulate the two countries’ transport systems to improve commercial exchange.

He added that Jordan and Saudi Arabia should reach understandings regarding storage logistics to increase food security.