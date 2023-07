Arab Finance: Minister of Transportation has assigned Nasr Company for Civil Works (NCCW) the construction works of the berm for the first line of the high-speed electric railway project for a total of EGP 120 million, according to a statement sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on July 6th.

The 5,668-kilometer berm will run from kilo 108 to kilo 113,668.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).