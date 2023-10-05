The majority of Kuwaitis support a government decision to allow foreign developers to build residential cities in the Gulf state on a partnership basis, according to a poll conducted by Kuwait’s Real Estate Union.

Nearly 51.8 percent of Kuwaitis polled in the August survey said they believe the construction of residential cities is the best solution to the country’s housing crisis, showed the poll results, published in Kuwait’s Alqabas newspaper on Thursday.

The majority also said such projects would effectively contribute to curbing steady rises in property rents and prices following a large increase over the past few years.

“Poll results showed the bulk of those who answered the 18 questions in the survey gave positive answers regarding the encouragement of foreign investors in housing projects in Kuwait, mainly in residential cities,” the report said.

“It also showed that most Kuwaitis support proposals to set up companies that will be specialised in building residential cities in various parts of Kuwait.”

The paper noted that the Public Authority for Housing Welfare has made such a proposal but that it has not been approved by the government.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

