Egypt is carrying out more than 500 projects in the Eastern Sinai Peninsula with a total value of around 30 billion Egyptian pounds ($1 billion), an Egyptian Minister has said.

The projects include roads across the Peninsula and others linking it with the mainland, besides development projects in rural areas and the construction of nearly 17,000 houses for citizens at a cost of EGP4 billion ($130 million), Housing and Urban Communities Minister Asim Al-Jazzar said, quoting by Egypt’s media on Sunday.

In his statements Jazzar said the projects also involve expansion of power and water facilities at a cost of EGP2.3 billion ($74 million) and other development projects in various parts of the Peninsula.

“Housing projects in new communities are intended to spread construction in promising areas in the heart of Sinai and in its Northern and Southern parts,” said Mahmoud Nassar, head of the Central Reconstruction Authority.

He said these projects include 22 new communities comprising nearly 2,330 houses, adding that around 1,380 units have been completed.

