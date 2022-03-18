Egypt's Misr Italia Properties expects to invest 3.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($222.6 million) in projects during the current year, a top company official said.

Mohamed Hany El Assal, CEO and Managing Director, told Zawya Projects that the company intends to deliver 1,000 units across its ongoing residential and commercial projects this year.

"We managed to deliver 200 villas in IL Bosco last year," he said.

El Assal said the company aims to achieve sales worth 7.5 billion pounds ($477 million) in 2022 compared to 6 billion pounds ($382 million) last year.

"We expect two new phases in ILBosco - The Park and The Cliff to contribute to the sales this year," he said.

He also disclosed that the company had raised between 1 to 1.5 billion pounds ($63.6 - $95 million) from banks for its projects.

In February 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that Misr Italia Properties and EFG Hermes had closed the first issuance, worth 794 million pounds ($50.5 million), in a 2.5-billion-pound ($159 million) securitisation programme.

(1 US Dollar = 15.72 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

