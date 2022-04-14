Major infrastructure development will soon be reshaping the Wilayat of Bausher, as the construction works are gaining steam, according to the master plan designed by Muscat Municipality.

Besides major road projects currently under way, a slew of side protection against slopes and sand dunes is taking shape in the area in Bausher Commercial District.

"Muscat Municipality is currently constructing vital road infrastructure projects in the Wilayat of Bausher, mostly in the commercial district, aiming to offer a safe road network to users and to reduce any potential traffic congestion, and we hope to complete the project early next year'', said a representative from Muscat Municipality.

Additionally, to enhance the mobility of pedestrians, the civic body is creating a walkway in the Jal area in the wilayat, one of the community projects aimed at exploiting local spaces and providing quality facilities that enhance the well-being of individuals.

The Hay al Baydha walkway will also house a sports walkway at a length of 2,200 metres long and 4 metres in width, adjacent to a cycle-way with a total length of 2,200 metres and 2.5 metres in width.

The project will also pave internal streets and create more parking lots along the walkway, helping more fitness freaks to make use and stay fit.

"The walkway, which is currently in the construction stage, will enhance the current transportation system in the neighbourhood, promote people to walk, use bicycles or scooters more'', he added, saying this project will also provide individuals with an opportunity to increase their distance walked every day, to get rid of a sedentary lifestyle and lead a healthy regime.

People will also be able to lead a life in sync with nature as they will get more exposure to nature around and enhance socialising.

