His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday commissioned the immediate launch of a development plan for mosques across the kingdom’s governorates.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister instructed the repair and restoration of 20 mosques belonging to the Sunni and Jaffari endowments.

He also directed the Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Ministry, in co-ordination with other authorities concerned, to allocate sites and expedite the design and construction of 12 mosques in Salman City.

HRH Prince Salman ordered the necessary budget for the development plan, and for the adoption of modern standards and Islamic designs in rebuilding and developing the mosques.

