Bahrain - Northern Gulf region's top three exhibitions - Gulf Property Show, Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo - will kick off tomorrow (March 22) in capital Manama, bringing a much-awaited networking and showcasing opportunity for these three sectors after a gap of two years.

The trio of integrated business-to-business expos for the construction, interiors and property sectors is being held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The three shows last took place in Bahrain in 2019 and drew 8,000 registered visitors, stated Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), the organiser of the highly anticipated shows, adding that it was keen to welcome the public for the kingdom’s leading events.

"Visitors to the shows can expect major offers from our exhibitors across the three aligned sectors of construction, real estate and interiors. At HCE, we are committed to deliver events of the highest quality which add to Bahrain’s value proposition as a venue for MICE events," remarked its Managing Director Jubran Abdulrahman.

"While we will be taking all actions to ensure public health safety in accordance to ministry regulations, the appeal of the event will not be diminished for visitors from Bahrain and the GCC," he noted.

The region's top three expos will be back at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre, ensuring the continued success of the biggest integrated business-to-business showcase for the construction, interiors and property sectors ever to be staged in the Northern GCC, it added.

Gulf Construction Expo

Gulf Construction Expo, an international exhibition for construction machinery, building materials and construction vehicles, provides the construction sector in the GCC with a professional platform for networking, investment and the exchange of ideas and information.

Some of the leading industry players from Saudi Arabia will be taking part in the event. Among the most prominent Saudi companies participating in the event include Arabian Vermiculite Industries (AVI), Construction Material Chemical Industries (CMCI), KBE International, Panels Technology Factory (Techno Panel) and Saudi Perlite.

These companies will be offering a diverse product range of building and construction materials at the three-day event.

These leading companies in Saudi Arabia’s construction sector will be looking to take advantage of the business opportunities that Bahrain offers them as well as the strategic branding platform that taking part at the Gulf Construction Expo provides them, said the organiser.

"The presence of companies from Saudi Arabia is a positive testimony to the value that Gulf Construction Expo provides for building materials and construction companies from around the GCC. Saudi companies have taken a dynamic approach to build on their existing business strategy and promote themselves outside the kingdom," remarked Abdulrahman.

"The Gulf Construction Expo has a reputation for professionalism and dependability. We will continue to strive to provide our exhibitors with a platform to showcase their brands and products," he added.

Interiors Expo

Interiors 2022 is a dedicated event for luxury, creative and designer products for the home or commercial spaces, providing exhibitors with a unique opportunity to showcase their products.

‘On the Wall’, a dedicated event to promote Bahrain’s artists to the wider community, is returning to the Interiors Expo.

The third edition will host a who’s who of Bahrain art including Abbas Almosawi, Balqees Fakhro, Omar Alrashid, Ahmed Anan, Adnan Al Ahmed, Mahdi T Al Jallawi, Leena Al Ayoobi, Jaffar Aloraibi, Marwa Rashid Al Khalifa, Mariam Ali Fakhro and Zuhair Al Saeed.

‘On the Wall 3’ is supported by the newly-initiated National Council of Arts and the official opening will be presided over by its Chairman Shaikh Rashid Al Khalifa.

As part of the ‘On the Wall’ showcase, there will be an exposition of art from the students of University of Bahrain.

"The National Council of Arts is spearheading a campaign to spread art awareness and to develop an environment which will nurture creativity and support local artists," remarked Abdulrahaman.

"In keeping with these aims, we are committed to ensure that ‘On the Wall 3’ will have artists displaying their talents across a variety of mediums, including painting, photography and sculpture," he said.

"There is a growing interest in investment in the art scene of Bahrain, organisations such the National Council of Arts and Bahrain Art Framing have succeeded in their positioning of local talents on the global map. At the event, we will be showcasing the works of talented individuals, and some of the artists will run a series of workshops on calligraphy, live painting and creativity sessions," he added.

HCE Exhibitions Director Ahmed Suleiman said: "Art is an essential element of interior design. ‘On the Wall 3’ is synergistic with the aims of Interiors Expo as we look to bring to mind the thought that Bahraini artistic talent can be used to decorate in the home, enjoyed as part of our daily lives and will be an investment for the future."

Gulf Property Show

The Gulf Property Show is the Northern Gulf region’s leading boutique showcase for the real estate sector. Its Strategic partners are Diyar Al Muharraq and Bahrain Real Estate Investment (Edamah), the Diamond sponsors are Naseej and the Gold sponsors are Al Yaal.

During the three-day event, Edamah will put the spotlight on its Bilaj Al Jazayer project located on the southwest coast of Bahrain.

Spread over 1.3 million sq m, the mixed-use development is centered around a stunning 3-km beachfront and will feature resorts, residential villas and apartments, food and beverage outlets, offices, and retail and entertainment offerings.

Edamah will also be showcasing the Mantis Bahrain Hawar Island resort, a unique eco-tourism project developed in partnership with Accor group, and the Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa in the southwest of Bahrain, which is scheduled for a 2022 opening.

Naseej will promote its Canal View residences in Dilmunia island, which is located off the northeastern coast of Muharraq, Bahrain, said the statement from HCE.

These residences, which promise “canalside living at its finest”, are set in beautifully landscaped gardens, next to a sweeping canal promenade. Canal View is a uniquely designed complex that features a breathtaking public park across the canal’s footbridge, it added.

HCE, an independent company of the Al Hilal Group, has established its reputation as one of the leading dedicated conferences and exhibitions companies in Bahrain. It had previously managed the Rebuild Iraq, Kuwait International Trade Fair and Dubai Maritime Exhibition.

