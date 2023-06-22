Arab Finance: Madinet Masr has launched Elan, its latest project in Sarai, according to a press release on June 21st.

The mixed-use development features over 2,800 units and has a total built-up area (BUA) of 347,043 square meters, offering a variety of residential options.

Apartments with gardens ranging from 80 to 165 square meters in size, penthouses from 130 to 190 square meters, lofts from 80 to 210 square meters, and duplex units from 170 to 210 square meters are among the available units.

Extending over 356,000 square meters, residents of Elan will have access to facilities, as well as educational and recreational opportunities offered by Sarai.

Situated close to the New Administrative Capital on Cairo-Suez Road, Sarai spans 5.5 million square meters.

This launch is a part of Madinet Masr's expansion plan, which was put in place after the company's new brand name was unveiled and is based on pursuing growth.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).