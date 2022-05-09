L&T Valves, a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's top engineering and construction conglomerate L&T and one of the largest valve manufacturers in the world, has appointed Venkatesh Suryanarayanan as the Global Head of Sales.

An industry veteran, Suryanarayanan has three decades of experience in the flow-control domain covering sales, product management and manufacturing.

He started his career with the L&T Group in valve manufacturing and later moved to international sales where he handled various responsible across geographies, said the statement from L&T Valves.

He also played a key role in setting up a valve manufacturing facility in China. He was previously with Emerson Process Management as Director - Business Development (APAC), it added.

On his appointment, Suryanarayanan said: "This is a homecoming for me, and I am excited about the tremendous opportunities for innovation and growth at L&T Valves. I look forward to working with the young and dynamic team and creating value for our customers, employees and stakeholders."

He will be based in Malaysia and will report to Chief Executive and Director Kalyanaraman S.

