Kuwait is expected to boost capital spending on projects and other sectors during its 2023-2024 state budget, a local bank has reported.

The OPEC producer, which controls the world’s sixth largest crude deposits, will be buoyed by an expected improvement in oil prices and lower actual project expenditure in the previous year, National Bank of Kuwait said in a study on Kuwait’s budget.

The report, published on Tuesday, expected Kuwait to revert to a budget deficit in fiscal 2023-2024 after recording its first actual surplus last year in eight years.

This is due to an increase in current expenditure to record high levels and slow fiscal reforms despite a decline in some subsidies, the report said.

It noted that the 2023-2024 budget, which started on 1 April this year, projects a deficit of around KWD6.8 billion ($22.44 billion).

“There will be an actual deficit at the end of the fiscal year, but it will be far below the forecast deficit as we expect it to be around KWD1.6 billion ($5.28 billion),” it said.

“The deficit will be lower despite an expected increase in capital spending compared with previous year’s expenditure due to the government’s decision to give more emphasis to development projects…we see a lower deficit owning to expectations oil prices will improve and consequently the country’s revenue.”

The report expected Kuwait to resort to withdrawal from its foreign financial reserves to cover the deficit in the absence of alternative financing tools. It estimated those reserves at around $850 billion.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

