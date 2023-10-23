Kuwait’s projects market is on track for its best annual performance since 2017, the Vice Chairman and Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) said.

“Although we witnessed a lot of delays in awarding mega projects during the past few years, the current positive momentum dominates the scene with project awards reaching close to 2 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($6.5 billion) year-to-date,” Isam J Al-Sager said during the Analysts’ Conference on the Bank’s third quarter 2023 results.

He said sustained higher oil prices and expected cooperation between the parliament and government towards implementing key projects should support non-oil GDP and provide further momentum for the remainder of the year.

“The recent hike in oil prices, if continues, will be positive for business sentiment as this will pave the way for the government to continue with its commitment to spend. There are promising signs for projects in queue to be awarded this year, given the positive circumstances,” he said while responding to question on prospects for the projects market.

Commenting on Kuwait’s housing sector, he said there have been serious developments on the mortgage law throughout the year including the passing of a new law to establish Housing Cities companies, which should accelerate housing distributions with the participation of the private sector.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Dennis Daniel)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

