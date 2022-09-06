Kuwait has approved a plan to develop an old area near its international airport with projects involving renovation of the infrastructure and construction of more than 1,800 houses and other facilities, a local newspaper said on Tuesday.

The Kuwaiti cabinet has asked the Municipality to coordinate with the Ministries of Public Works, Finance and Electricity and Water to carry out the projects to “develop and renovate” Jeleeb Al-Shuyoukh area, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

It quoted official sources as saying most of the projects would be awarded to private sector developers and other contractors and that infrastructure projects alone would cost nearly 150 million Kuwaiti dinars ($495 million).

“The Cabinet also asked the Municipality to prepare a development plan for the area within two weeks,” the report said.

Besides houses, the projects comprise shops, amusement centres, services, road improvement, electricity and other facilities, it added.

