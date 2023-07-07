Kuwait intends to approve the formation of new companies specialized in the construction of residential cities to resolve housing supply shortages, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The Housing Committee in the Kuwaiti Parliament discussed the draft law this week and decided to present it to Parliament for endorsement, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting a Committee statement.

“Parliament has accepted to endorse a new law permitting the creation of companies to build new residential cities and other housing complexes for citizens to contribute to tackling housing problems,” the statement said.

It did not provide details of the projects but said the Public Authority for Housing Welfare would be charged with allocating land plots for those projects in various parts of Kuwait.

