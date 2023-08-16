Kuwait-listed IFA Hotels and Resorts revealed on Wednesday it would embark on new property development in the UAE, where it already is a key player in the industry.

In a brief disclosure statement on Kuwait’s Bourse, the Company said one of its subsidiaries has finalised a deal with another company for the sale of 14.016 percent of its shares with a value of 2.156 million Kuwaiti dinars ($7.11 million).

“The aim of the transaction is to develop a luxury housing project in the UAE,” IFA said in the statement without providing further details.

IFA, which has offices in Dubai and South Africa, is a worldwide player in the development of mixed-use hotel and residential resort projects as well as luxury leisure services.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

