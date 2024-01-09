Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Houses and Public Buildings and associated infrastructure project in Al-Nayeem area by the first quarter of 2024, a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

“The tender for the main construction contract was issued on 15 October 2023 and the bid submission deadline is on 5 December 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of March 2024,” the source said.

The scope of work involves the construction, completion and maintenance of 1,568 houses and public buildings, asphalt surface layer work, supply and installation of low and medium pressure cables, and road lighting work in Sector (BP-3). It includes Model A house comprising of 833 buildings, Model B house comprising of 735 buildings, Boys Primary School, Girls Primary School, Boys Middle School, two Girls Secondary Schools, main Mosque, Imam House, roads and infrastructure works.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2027, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $130 million.

