AMMAN — Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi on Thursday expected the completion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project by the end of this year, which will contribute to supporting the student transportation system at Al Balqa Applied University.

The minister’s remarks came during an inspection visit to the university to follow up on the progress of work at the university’s passenger station, adjacent to the Faculty of Engineering, as part of the third stage of the BRT project.

Kisbi said that the ministry attaches importance to supporting infrastructure projects that benefit educational institutions.

Ahmad Ajlouni, the university president, praised the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Public Works to improve infrastructure linked to vital institutions.