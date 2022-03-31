AMMAN — The Jordanian Free Zones on Wednesday floated five construction tenders aimed to develop and enhance infrastructure to serve “distinguishable services” to investors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director General of Jordanian Free Zones Abdulhamid Gharaibeh said that the first bid that was offered includes a solar power project for buildings within the Zarqa Free Zone with a cost of JD422,000.

The project, scheduled to be implemented over four months, aims to reduce the value of energy consumption that reflects on value of electricity bills, Gharaibeh said, adding that the reduction will achieve adequate financial savings.

The second tender, a desalination plant to be constructed and a new well within the Zarqa Free Zone, was issued due to the importance of treating and desalinating the new well that has been drilled since 2014, in order to maintain the continuity of filling the main reservoirs, he added.

The plant will address the shortage of water inside the Zarqa Free Zone, which pumps 3,060 cubic metres of water per week, and is to be implemented within a period that does not exceed five months, he said.

The goal of the well’s tender, at a cost of JD930,000, is to address water scarcity caused by the decrease in water production in the Zarqa Free Zone.

According to Gharaibeh, the third tender of development of a water channel to drain rainwater in Zarqa Free Zone, at a total value of JD130,000 and implementation period of three months, aims to prevent floods that have affected the walls of the zones for three years in a row.

In regard to organising services sector by allocating a yard for retail activities, he said that a new yard tender was issued for organising purposes, where part of the yard was divided for 31 sections with an approximated area of 29 dunumms.

The bid, with a value of JD322,000, provides financial revenues of no less than JD348,000 annually. It will also be completed within the next few months and then the investment process shall begin.

Out of the free zone administration’s keenness to keep pace with the development of storage to preserve the goods belonging to investors and the zone, it issued a bid to rehabilitate and organise the general storage in a comprehensive manner, at a value of JD695,000 within a period that does not exceed five months of the date of purchase order.