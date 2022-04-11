Jordan is expected to unveil new projects in the next few months following a sharp decline in project activity due to curbs associated with the spread of Coronavirus, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

New public projects will ally with a seasonal increase in investment to spur demand for cement and other building materials and this could help dealers offset part of losses they have suffered over the past few years, the Arabic language daily Addustour said, quoting Mansour Al-Banna, Chairman of Jordan’s Cement Traders’ Association.

Banna’s figures showed cement demand in Jordan stood at around 350,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2022, far below than the pre-Coronavirus period.

He said project activity is expected to pick up in the new few weeks as many investors embark on new projects in Spring.

“The new months are very important for the construction sector and they will see the launch of new projects and a sharp increase in government project tenders,” he said.

“This will help stimulate the contracting sector and push it out of the state of stagnation…we hope traders will be able to make up for part of the losses they have suffered during the past few years as a result of the recession.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

