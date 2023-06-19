Jordan intends to launch a national list of government projects for contractors as part of a new law promoting partnership between the public and private sectors, a Jordanian newspaper reported on Monday.

The Planning and International Cooperation Ministry will be in charge of that list which will facilitate access by the private sector to government projects, the Arabic language daily Addustoor said, quoting Ministry sources.

“The new law for public-private sector partnership includes plans by the government to devise a national list for all government projects,” the paper said.

It also includes plans to create a “Higher Committee for Partnership Projects” which will be responsible for charting laws and policies for partnership projects and to set “priority projects and sectors,” it added without mentioning when the list would be launched.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)