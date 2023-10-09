A significant proportion of companies and investors in Jordan believe that reforms initiated by the government a year ago are not satisfactory and that a steady increase in project costs would discourage investment in the Arab country, according to a local poll.

The poll, conducted by Jordan’s Strategies Forum annually, showed only around 31.6 percent believe the government is going in the right direction but nearly 54 percent think that the reforms are not efficient.

The poll, conducted in August and published by Addustour newspaper on Monday, showed that the majority of those surveyed believe the reforms have only led to economic deterioration, lower job opportunities, and higher taxes and project costs.

Only 32 percent of the 557 companies and investors covered by the poll said that there was improvement in economic conditions in 2023 compared with 2022 while 48.1 percent considered that the situation has only worsened.

“Poll results also showed that nearly 73.1 percent said their businesses have been negatively impacted by an increase in prices and production costs while 52.1 percent warned that prices and production costs would continue to rise in the next six months,” the report said.

“Regarding the new investment law, about 46.3 percent said they believe it would help attract capital while 37 percent replied that the law will have no impact at all on capital flow..at the same time 61.4 percent considered that the investment environment in Jordan is still not very encouraging given the high taxes, production costs and interest rates.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

