AMMAN — Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi and Director of the German Development Bank (KfW) office in Amman Mark Schwiete on Monday discussed means to speed up the implementation of a school construction project.

The minister said that the German-funded school construction project aims to support the Kingdom’s educational structure, especially in hosting refugees according to the type of financing (grants and loans), and to reduce overcrowding in local schools, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also underlined the ministry's commitment to enhancing cooperation with the KfW to create and implement more education-related projects in various regions of the Kingdom.

Kisbi noted that the tenders divided the projects into four stages. The first and second stages include conducting studies and creating designs to build 18 new school buildings. Four schools’ tenders are still being processed.

In the third and fourth stages, eight to nine schools will be built by consulting offices that will design and supervise the architectural services. The ministry is evaluating their architectural designs as part of a contest.

The minister noted that the German government has recently granted a 100-million-euro loan through the KfW to build 20 new schools and expand others across the Kingdom.