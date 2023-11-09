An Italian company has presented a feasibility study for part of the planned trans-Iraq rail line to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, the official media said on Thursday.

Sudani reviewed the study along with bids by international firms for ‘The Development Road’ at Wednesday’s meeting held to discuss launching the project, the Iraqi News Agency said, quoting a statement by Sudani’s office.

The statement did not identify the Italian firm, but Iraqi officials have said the Italian engineering services company Italferr has won the feasibility study contract for the $17-billion project, which involves the construction of a 1,200-km rail and a motorway from South Iraq to the Northern border with Turkey. Italferr had provided railway engineering consultancy for the ongoing Al Faw Port project.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.