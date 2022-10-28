An Iraqi ministerial committee, tasked with restarting stalled hospital projects, has concluded its task, Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, told Zawya Projects.

The committee has discussed the issues related to stalled hospital projects, he stated, adding necessary actions, recommendations and decisions have been taken to restart work.

The stalled hospital projects include Al-Garma, Haditha, Hit and Al-Qaim hospitals in Anbar Governorate; Al-Nahrawan, Al-Hakim, Al-Fadiliya, Al-Hurriya, Al-Shaab and Al-Nu`man in Baghdad; Al-Kut hospitals in Wasit, Al-Tuz and Dujail in Salah Al-Din Governorate, and Al-Hawra Hospital in Dhi Qar Governorate.

Al-Hindawi said that deliberations were also held for hospitals in Najaf, Mosul and Samawah, each with a 400-bed capacity.

