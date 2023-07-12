Iraq’s record three-year budget approved by parliament last week to benefit from high oil prices will tackle stalled projects that have accumulated over the past decade, an Iraqi official said in press comments on Wednesday.

Planning Ministry spokesman Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi said there are 1,063 major projects that are considered incomplete due to cash shortages and other reasons.

He said in a statement carried by the Iraqi Arabic language daily Almada that most of those projects have been suspended since 2015, adding that they cover services, industries, health, education, water and sewage.

“We expect that by the end of 2024, more than 90 percent of the stalled projects will have been completed following the approval of the budget and the allocation of large funds for the investment programme in Iraq,” he added.

The paper quoted Planning Minister Mohammed Tamim as saying there is a “decision by the government to close the stalled projects file completely.”

