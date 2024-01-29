The construction of an emergency care hospital and a maternity hospital in Iraq’s Mosul city totalling 300 beds is three quarters complete.

The 100-bed emergency hospital, spread over an area of 7 acres, is 72 percent complete while the 200-bed maternity hospital is 67% complete, Ministry of planning said in a statement.

The emergency hospital will also serve as a teaching hospital, the statement said, adding that both hospitals are expected to become operational before the end of this year.

The Ministry called on the concerned authorities to remove hurdles to procuring and installing medical equipment and the construction of an emergency shelter for the maternity hospital, according to the statement.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.