Iraq’s foreign debt has surpassed $21 billion but it will not affect projects included in the 2023-2025 budget, a government adviser has said.

“At the end of 2021, the country’s foreign debt exceeded $21 billion…the accumulation of debt is due to two economic shocks that jolted Iraq between 2014 and 2021,” said Mudhar Saleh, an adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani.

In a statement carried by Al-Forat News and other Iraqi publications, Saleh said Iraq is also saddled with an internal debt of around $55 billion.

Iraqi officials have ruled out borrowing to fund projects following the approval of a landmark 3-year budget in June 2023.

The budget, which includes annual spending of $153 billion, comprised allocations for nearly 7,000 projects in housing, roads and other sectors.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.