Iraq’s Ministry of Health is speeding up the construction of three hospital projects in capital Baghdad.

Abdul-Zahra al-Hindawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning told Zawya Projects that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Muhammad Ali Tamim chaired a meeting that included the Governor of Baghdad, Muhammad Jaber al-Atta, key officials from Planning and Health ministries, and contractors to discuss the progress of Al-Fadhiliya, Al-Hurriya and Al-Shaab hospital projects in Baghdad.

He added that the officials also discussed the prices of medical equipment in global markets, and mechanisms to ensure the timely supply of these equipment to the hospitals for completing the projects.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

