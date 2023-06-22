Iraq’s three-year budget endorsed by Parliament last week includes funds for nearly 7,000 projects in housing and other sectors, the official Alsabah newspaper said on Thursday.

The 2023 record spending of $153 billion sets allocations for new residential cities and revival of hundreds of stalled projects, the paper said, quoting Abdul Zahra Hindawi, a spokesman for the Iraqi Planning Ministry.

“The three-year budget which starts in 2023 comprises allocations for nearly 7,000 projects…these will help Iraq tackle the unemployment problem,” Hindawi said.

“These projects, some of which are very large, will keep Iraq busy for years…they include hundreds of stalled projects which will be restarted gradually.”

Hindawi said capital allocations cover infrastructure, services, roads, power, water and housing projects.

The government has approved a programme for the construction of several new residential cities and neighbourhoods, he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

