Sadr City, Iraq’s second largest housing project, will be completed nearly three years after it is awarded, an Iraqi deputy has said.

The Construction and Housing Ministry has already awarded consultancy and design contracts for Sadr City to foreign companies and is studying bids for the project from at least 20 developers, head of Parliament’s services committee Ali Al-Humaidawi said.

“We are close to launching this project which was approved nearly four years ago…we expect the city to be completed after 3 years,” he told Alforat News agency on Sunday.

Humaidawi said the 70,000-unit Sadr City and the country’s largest residential project Bismaya City, which comprises 100,000 units, are both located in the capital Baghdad.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.