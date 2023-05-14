Work is underway to rehabilitate and widen the northern entrance to Baghdad (Baghdad-Nineveh), with completion rates reaching 16 percent after overcoming initial project hurdles, a spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Planning said.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that a special team from the Ministry carried out a field visit to the project and addressed problems that had previously hindered its implementation.

The project includes the rehabilitation, widening and development of a 33-km, 15-metre road, which will be expanded to eight lanes, with four for incoming and four for outgoing traffic, separated by a concrete barrier. The development will also include lighting.

Although the project faced issues with oil pipes and optical cables, most have been resolved, with rubble removal operations complete. The ministry aims to complete the project as soon as possible, he said.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

