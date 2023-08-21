Iraq’s Minister of Construction and Housing, Bankin Rikani, announced that negotiations are underway with the World Bank for a $700 million loan to finance for road projects in the OPEC member.

He told Iraqi News Agency that the Ministries of Planning and Finance are parties to the negotiation with the World Bank.

Rikani said work on seven projects to address traffic congestion have started and a total of 13 projects would be awarded in soon with three projects to be awarded during the next two weeks.

He added that a 10-year programme to build new cities in the outskirts would contribute to reducing crowding in the city centres and address endemic shortage of housing in the country.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

