Iraq’s Ministry of Planning has decided to restart work on several stalled hospital projects across the country after resolving issues that were hindering the completion of these projects.

Abdel-Zahra Al-Hindawi, a spokesperson for the Ministry, told Zawya Projects that there are more than 47 stalled hospital projects across various governorates with bed capacities ranging from 50 to 400.

He said a committee constituted by the Ministry and chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Planning Muhammad Ali Tamim recently discussed the steps taken to resume work, adding that three projects were discussed during the meeting, including the 400-bed Muthanna Hospital in Muthanna Governorate, the 200-bed Zubair Hospital, and the 200-bed Al-Hartha Hospital in Basra Governorate.

The hospital projects are distributed between the Ministry of Health, Higher Education and Scientific Research (university hospitals), and the Region Development Programme.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)