Iraq has decided to offer a new residential town planned near its capital Baghdad as an investment to developers, an official said in press comments on Tuesday.

A company selected to prepare the designs for ‘Sadr City’ has been asked to submit the infrastructure designs within five months, said Haidar Majeed, a cabinet spokesman.

“After the company submits the designs, the project will be offered as an investment to interested companies,” Majeed told the official Iraqi news agency.

Majeed disclosed that the cabinet has also approved the construction of 15 other residential cities in various parts of Iraq, including five in Baghdad as part of a post-war rebuilding plan designed to resolve housing problems.

In 2021, the cabinet gave the green light for the reconstruction of Sadr town, a key district suburb of Baghdad formerly known as ‘Saddam City’ with a population of one million.

Iraq is currently building its largest new residential town of Bismaya near Baghdad comprising 100,000 houses to accommodate over 600,000 people.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)