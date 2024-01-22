Iraq is planning to launch 10 housing projects in the first quarter of 2024, an Iraqi Deputy has said.

The cabinet has approved the projects, most of which are new residential cities that will be awarded on an investment basis to local and foreign developers in different governorates, said Baqir Al-Saadi, a member of Parliament’s Services Committee.

“The ground stone for these projects will be laid in the first quarter of this year…a large part of them will be built by investors,” he told the Iraqi News Agency, adding that new projects are part of a programme to tackle housing shortage and end illegal construction.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.