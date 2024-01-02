Iraq intends to invite developers and investors to projects for the construction of five new residential cities as part of ongoing plans to tackle a widening post-war housing supply shortage, an Iraqi official has said.

The new cities are located in the capital Baghdad, the Southern provinces of Basra and Dhi Qar, Maysan in East Iraq and the Western Alanbar, Iraq’s largest governorate.

“We intend to award these five projects to investors and developers shortly..they are designed to resolve a housing crisis caused by a rapid population growth,” said Mohammed Al-Sayyed, Development Director at the Planning Ministry.

Sayyed, quoted by the official Alsabah newspaper, said four other planned residential cities have already been awarded to local and foreign contractors.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa