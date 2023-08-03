Iraq is planning to import high-speed electric trains for the planned rail line stretching from its Southern part to Turkey in the North, an official was reported on Thursday as saying.

Supply of the 300-kph trains will be completed in 2028, when the rail within the planned $17-billion “Development Road” is completed, said Younus Al-Kaabi, Director of the General Rail Company, an affiliate of the Transport Ministry.

“We have started measures to buy 300-kph electric trains…they will be operated as part of the Development Road…these trains will be in Iraq by 2028, when the Development Road and the Faw Port are commissioned,” Kaabi was quoted as saying by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications.

Iraqi officials have said the “Development Road” would start from the Southern Faw Port and would comprise a motorway and a 1,200-km passenger and freight rail network with the aim of boosting trade with Turkey and Europe.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)