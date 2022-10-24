Iraq has decided to cancel some of the projects which have been stalled for a long period of time because of the war and other reasons, an official has said.

The world’s 5th largest oil power will also restart a number of the delayed projects which are found to be feasible to be completed, Planning Ministry Abdul Zahra Hindawi said.

Hindawi, quoted by Aliqtisad News network, said an estimated 1,452 projects have either be delayed or completely halted, adding that they cover housing, transport, telecommunications, industry, services and other sectors.

“We have received a list of stalled projects in various areas of the country from different government departments,” Hindawi said.

“We will wait till the end of this month until the list is complete…we will then study those projects and decide which of them can be restarted…we expect several projects to be abolished because they could no longer be feasible.”

Hindawi said those projects have been held up for a long time due to lack of funds due to lower oil prices, internal hostilities, government red tape and contractors’ malpractices.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

