Iraq has approved a project to build a new residential city in the central region comprising nearly 120,000 houses within a drive to tackle a post-war housing problem, the official Iraqi Alsabah newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The city, with an area of around 95 sq km, is located in the central Najaf province and it will comprise schools, hospitals, power facilities and water sewage networks, the paper said, quoting Najaf’s governor Majid Al-Waeli.

“This project for the construction of Al-Salam City will contribute to tackling the housing problems in the Governorate,” Waeli said.

He did not mention when the project would be awarded but said authorities have already approved the allocation of land for the new city.

