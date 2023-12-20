Iraq intends to award a multi-billion-dollar project for the construction of the new Sadr residential city in January, an adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Al-Daraji told the official news agency INA that 20 international companies are bidding for the project in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

“We intend to invite bidding companies after the New Year to discuss their bids and take a decision to award the project,” Daraji said.

Iraqi officials said in early 2023 that designs for Sadr City have been completed and that it could comprise nearly 70,000 houses, the second largest after ongoing Bismaya City project.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

